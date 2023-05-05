New Enbridge tolling deal will protect Mainline pipeline from impacts of TMX opening

This June 29, 2018 photo shows tanks at the Enbridge Energy terminal in Superior, Wis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jim Mone This June 29, 2018 photo shows tanks at the Enbridge Energy terminal in Superior, Wis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jim Mone

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

2 mass shootings in 2 days plunge Serbia into shock, dismay

In Thursday's attack, a gunman apparently firing at random killed eight people and wounded 14 in two Serbian villages, authorities said, shaking a nation still in the throes of grief over another mass shooting a day earlier. Police arrested a suspect Friday after an all-night search.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina