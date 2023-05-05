New NMC exhibition tells the story of Randy Bachman and his glorious guitars

Starting Friday, visitors to the National Music Centre will be able to get a rare glimpse into Canadian music history.

Dozens of guitars belonging to Canadian music legend Randy Bachman are on display there.

The exhibit is called "Randy Bachman: Every Guitar Tells a Story."

The immersive exhibit features video storytelling and tutorial kiosks with guitar lessons of some of Bachman's biggest hit songs.

And at the same time, it may fill in a few gaps in the story of how Bachman created some of the most memorable guitar music ever composed in this country, writing smash hit songs for the Guess Who and BTO such as American Woman, Takin' Care of Business, No Time (for You), Hey You, Let It Ride, Blue Collar and No Sugar Tonight.

Bachman's career has spanned the history of rock 'n roll, and his guitars are a big part of what got him a ringside seat to so much of it.

Bachman was at the National Music Centre on Friday to kick off the exhibit and explained the intimate relationship between a musician and their guitar.

"People said, 'what's so special about a guitar?'" Bachman asked rhetorically. "And I said, 'Have you ever tried to put your arms around a piano? Or a set of drums?'

"You can't! The guitar, you hold it next to you, it feels your heartbeat, it feels you breathing, you put your arms around it and it becomes part of you."

Admission to Studio Bell gets you into the "Randy Bachman: Every Guitar Tells a Story" exhibit, which goes until Oct. 1.

