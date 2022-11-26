New transit officers, community peace officers hit the streets

Twelve new Calgary Transit and community peace officers are ready to hit the streets.

The recruits completed 12 weeks of classroom training recently, and will now undergo 12 more weeks of field training, exposing them to all aspects of the job.

The city said the officers learn how to de-escalate confrontations and offer assistance to the city's most vulnerable to ensure that transit is safe for everyone.

"The investment that transit made prior to today of what estimates to 28 peace officers – so $5.9 million – that came out of their funding shows they are committed to actually making the system safer for everyone to come back," said Deputy Chief Will Fossen, of the emergency management, community safety and transit public safety department.

A second class of 14 new recruits starts training on Monday.