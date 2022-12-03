New winter festival kicks off in ATCO Park

Calgary weather improved just in time for a new winter festival that offered the chance to meet some holiday critters.

Families had the chance to feed the reindeer at ATCO Park Saturday. They could also enjoy a story time hosted by Mrs. Claus, and meet Santa himself. There was a hot chocolate bar, cookie decorating and a card-making station as well.

Enjoy a jolly ol’ time decorating cookies while grabbing a tasty bite at the café, or bring your merry friends and family for photos with Santa and his reindeer. 😉 All proceeds will go to @HFHSouthernAB! https://t.co/YvKS7WqXyE #yyc #calgaryevents #christmas pic.twitter.com/afgtrh0anz — ATCOenergy (@ATCOenergy) November 29, 2022

It all happens again Sunday, and costs five dollars to take part, with the proceeds going to charity.

"It's for a great cause," said J.P. Gerritsen of ATCO Blue Flame Kitchen. "We're working with Habitat for Humanity for Southern Alberta, and collecting toys for WINS (Women in Need Society) as well. So there's a positive spin to this, but it's just great to get families together for Christmas."

Children creating at Winter Wonderland at ATCO Park, Saturday Dec.3, 2022

Those sentiments were echoed by Habitat for Humanity's Jorge Torres.

"It's been a couple of years without much going on," Torres said, "so I think it was nice to have a space to have fun and bring the community together."

Children could play with reindeer Saturday at the Winter Wonderland

Winter Wonderfest continues Sunday, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.