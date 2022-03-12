Nichols out of Wild Card One lineup at Brier after positive COVID-19 test
After a perfect round-robin at the Tim Hortons Brier, Brad Gushue's side dropped a 4-3 decision to Canada's Brendan Bottcher in Friday's playoff seeding game after vice Mark Nichols withdrew from the event due to a positive COVID-19 test.
Gushue, Brett Gallant and Geoff Walker played as a three-man unit and fell into Saturday's 3-4 Page playoff with the loss.
The developments left the St. John's-based team with an uphill battle to win a fourth national title in six years. Already fatigued after recently winning Olympic bronze in Beijing, they'll need to win three straight games - while short-handed - to raise the tankard.
“We've done everything we can in the last few months to avoid this,” Gushue said. “We're one of the only teams here that were wearing the masks and doing all this stuff and we get caught in the playoffs when we were playing great.
"It's a gut-punch on top of a kick in the groin.”
The team confirmed the lineup change shortly before the evening draw at the Enmax Centre.
“Despite taking the necessary precautions, Mark Nichols unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19 today,” the team said in a statement. “Mark is experiencing mild symptoms and is currently isolating.
“Due to event protocols, Mark will no longer be able to compete in the Tim Hortons Brier.”
Prior to his withdrawal, Nichols led all thirds with a shooting percentage of 88 per cent. He helped the Wild Card One entry go 8-0 to take the first seed in Pool B.
The loss to Bottcher sent Gushue to Saturday's 3-4 Page playoff game against Saskatchewan's Colton Flasch. The winner will advance to Sunday's semifinal.
Gushue said throughout the week that his team was tired after criss-crossing the globe over the last couple months.
The players held an extended training camp in British Columbia in January before flying to China last month. After the Games, it was a long travel day back to Canada for a brief stay at home before travelling again to Lethbridge.
Their task over the final weekend will be even more taxing as a three-man crew.
“This didn't help,” Gushue said, his voice trailing off. “Yeah (we'll) go out and play a good game tomorrow and see what happens.”
Alberta recently lifted many COVID-19 restrictions and there is no capacity limit at the 5,900-seat venue. Most spectators do not wear masks in the building.
The scene is much different than the hard bubble the Gushue team experienced in Beijing, where few spectators were in attendance and almost everyone in the city wore N95 masks indoors and outdoors.
“It's a complete contrast,” Gushue said. “We're expected not to test positive here but yet the world is OK with it. But we didn't go to restaurants, we haven't been to the (nearby) Patch (party venue) at all. We've done all the right things this week.
“I don't know how it happened. We don't know how and it really doesn't matter how it happened at this point. It's happened and we were just going so good. It sucks.”
Three-player teams are rare at major events but do happen on occasion due to absence or injury.
Gushue's team, which does not include an alternate player, used one sweeper on most throws against Bottcher. On some occasions the thrower would hustle down the ice after releasing the rock to help sweep.
“It's tough to play a whole game with three guys because Brett and Geoff had to switch sides and go to their weak side,” Gushue said. “Judging becomes an issue. Obviously Geoff is throwing different shots than he's normally going to throw and same with Brett, so it's a huge challenge.”
All curlers at the 18-team national men's championship had to be fully vaccinated in order to participate. They also had to produce negative COVID-19 tests before departure for Lethbridge and upon arrival.
Players could request an additional test from the federation at any time if desired, a Curling Canada spokesman said.
Four competitors - all from different teams - tested positive on their pre-departure PCR tests and did not travel to the event for the opening weekend.
Fans do not have to show a vaccine passport and masking is recommended but not required. Friday night's draw was a near-sellout.
Curlers have not been wearing masks during game action. The athletes are often in close proximity to each other during play and while they have been asked by the federation to wear masks in the backstage area, it has not been enforced.
Players were also told that it was “highly recommended” they keep “social interactions to an absolute minimum” during the competition, a Curling Canada spokesman said in an email.
However, some curlers have been frequenting the Patch without masks on and been out socializing throughout the week.
Bottcher sealed his victory with a draw for one point in the 10th end.
“Playing with three players at the Brier against the defending champion, to go to last rock I think we did pretty good,” Gushue said.
Rather than traditional handshakes, Bottcher's side raised their brooms and waved at the three-man crew after the victory. Unlike other players, Gushue wore an N95 mask when he spoke to reporters afterwards.
Competition continues through Sunday evening.
Curling Canada used a spectator-free bubble setup in Calgary for last year's edition of the Brier. Bottcher defeated Kevin Koe in the final.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2022.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia strikes near Ukraine's capital; mosque area shelled
Russian forces pounded the port city of Mariupol on Saturday, shelling an area around a mosque that was sheltering more than 80 people, including children. Fighting also raged in the outskirts of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, and Russia kept up its bombardment of other resisting cities.
Wife of the 'Humboldt Driver' pleads for mercy
In an exclusive interview with W5, the wife of Jaskirat Sidhu says she is ‘devastated’ that he has lost his bid to stay in Canada.
People with immunity to original COVID-19 strain likely have some protection against Omicron: study
A new study has found that those who gained immunity to the original strain of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, likely have some protection against the Omicron variant.
Russian footholds in Mideast, Africa raise threat to NATO
Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine dominates world attention. But with less global scrutiny, Putin is also busy advancing Russia's presence in the Middle East and Africa.
Divorce activity in Canada hit 47-year low during pandemic, StatCan says
In a new report on divorces, StatCan tracked a general decrease in the number of marriages ending each year since 1991, with 2020 seeing the lowest number of divorces in 47 years.
Ukrainian officials accuse Russia of kidnapping Melitopol mayor
Ukrainian officials have accused Russia of abducting the mayor of Melitopol, a city in southeastern Ukraine occupied by the Russian military.
Investigating possible war crimes in Ukraine
A Canadian war crimes investigator explains how difficult it is to bring charges at the International Court of Justice in the Hague.
Conservative leadership candidate Jean Charest says claims he's a Liberal are 'ludicrous'
Federal Conservative leadership candidate Jean Charest is pushing back on claims made by his rival Pierre Poilievre that he is a Liberal, calling the allegation 'ludicrous.'
Parents with kids under age five feel 'left behind' with ending of mask mandates
Many parents of children under five, who are too young to be vaccinated, say Ontario's plan to lift mask mandates in most settings, including schools and daycares, has them feeling let down.
Edmonton
-
Cutting gas tax expected to save average family $130 over three months: economist
The province’s plan to stop collecting the provincial gas tax is expected to save families upwards of $70 over three months, according to an economist.
-
Russia strikes near Ukraine's capital; mosque area shelled
Russian forces pounded the port city of Mariupol on Saturday, shelling an area around a mosque that was sheltering more than 80 people, including children. Fighting also raged in the outskirts of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, and Russia kept up its bombardment of other resisting cities.
-
Wife of the 'Humboldt Driver' pleads for mercy
In an exclusive interview with W5, the wife of Jaskirat Sidhu says she is ‘devastated’ that he has lost his bid to stay in Canada.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver makes last-minute changes to summer patio program after industry complaints
After facing harsh criticism from industry associations for its 2022 guidelines for summer patios at restaurants, bars and breweries, the City of Vancouver has made changes that it says will streamline the program.
-
Shooting outside Superstore in North Vancouver, B.C., leaves man dead
One man is dead after someone opened fire in the parking lot of a Real Canadian Superstore in North Vancouver, B.C., in broad daylight Friday.
-
Vancouver bakery temporarily changes name to remove the word 'Russian'
A bakery in downtown Vancouver is temporarily changing its name after receiving hateful messages.
Atlantic
-
Man behind Nova Scotia mass shooting came from dysfunctional family: uncle
A close relative of the man who disguised himself as a Mountie and fatally shot 22 people in Nova Scotia says the killer was a lifelong scammer and opportunist raised in a deeply dysfunctional family, newly released documents say.
-
Nova Scotia widow blasts bank for denied life insurance claim
The sudden death of her 65-year-old husband of a heart attack in January has been traumatic for Deborah MacDonald.
-
Hurricane-force gusts expected to hit N.L., as windy storm sweeps East Coast
Powerful and potentially damaging winds and heavy precipitation are forecast to hit the East Coast Saturday, with hurricane-force gusts expected in Newfoundland and Labrador.
Vancouver Island
-
HeroWork Victoria unveiling latest radical renovation in Langford
A team of volunteers on is getting ready to reveal massive renovation project in support of a West Shore non-profit group.
-
Man arrested after break-in at Saanich BC Hydro office
Saanich police say a 54-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly broke into a BC Hydro office early Friday morning.
-
'There will be no occupation in Victoria': B.C. premier calls on convoy protesters to redirect efforts
B.C. Premier John Horgan says he's confident Victoria police are prepared for potential protests after an organiser of the so-called "Freedom Convoy" that occupied Ottawa said there were plans to come to British Columbia's capital.
Toronto
-
Parents with kids under age five feel 'left behind' with ending of mask mandates
Many parents of children under five, who are too young to be vaccinated, say Ontario's plan to lift mask mandates in most settings, including schools and daycares, has them feeling let down.
-
Ontario reports 722 COVID-19 hospitalizations, another 20 deaths
Ontario is reporting 722 COVID-19 hospitalizations and another 20 deaths related to the disease on Saturday.
-
This Ontario company will pay you for a job interview and here's how much
A Canadian company is attracting attention for a new policy that began this month where they will pay candidates who are offered a job interview.
Montreal
-
Almost all COVID-19 health restrictions lifted across Quebec today
Quebec is lifting almost all COVID-19 restrictions across the province today, with only mask mandates remaining in effect for the time being.
-
Montreal doctor says return to post-pandemic normalcy is in sight
A return to post-pandemic normality is in sight, according to microbiologist and head of the Jewish General Hospital's Division of Infectious Diseases, Karl Weiss in Montreal.
-
Quebec Premier Legault defends upcoming budget, says he'll help fight inflation
The Quebec government is already starting to defend the upcoming budget it plans to table on March 22.
Ottawa
-
Driver crashes through front window of Lowertown home
Two people were taken to hospital Saturday after a driver crashed into a home on Heney Street in Lowertown.
-
'Multiple fatalities' in Highway 401 crash west of Belleville, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say several people have died in a crash on Highway 401 between Belleville and Trenton.
-
Ontario reports 722 COVID-19 hospitalizations, another 20 deaths
Ontario is reporting 722 COVID-19 hospitalizations and another 20 deaths related to the disease on Saturday.
Kitchener
-
Ontario reports 722 COVID-19 hospitalizations, another 20 deaths
Ontario is reporting 722 COVID-19 hospitalizations and another 20 deaths related to the disease on Saturday.
-
Blowing snow watch in Waterloo Region, snow squalls in Wellington County for Saturday
A blowing snow advisory is in effect for Waterloo Region Saturday, while snow squalls are expected to come through Wellington County.
-
'It's tremendously difficult': WRDSB seeking legal advice on masking policy
The Ontario government told school boards they have to end mask mandates on March 21, but the Waterloo Region District School Board has not made a final decision on its plan.
Saskatoon
-
Driver charged with THC impairment in 9-year-old Saskatoon girl's death
A woman has been charged with impaired driving in a 9-year-old girl's death.
-
Majority of Prince Albert police association members have 'no confidence' in chief
Members of the association representing police officers in Prince Albert have signalled their dissatisfaction with the current direction of the police service,
-
Wife of the 'Humboldt Driver' pleads for mercy
In an exclusive interview with W5, the wife of Jaskirat Sidhu says she is ‘devastated’ that he has lost his bid to stay in Canada.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. pharmacy brings magic to young Harry Potter fans
In Powassan, young fans of the Harry Potter series got to have some wizard-themed fun at a local pharmacy this week.
-
Northern Ont. man pleaded guilty to illegal bear hunting
A northern Ontario man has been fined $2,800 after pleading guilty to illegally hunting a black bear in 2020, the Ontario Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry said in a news release.
-
'Multiple fatalities' in Highway 401 crash west of Belleville, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say several people have died in a crash on Highway 401 between Belleville and Trenton.
Winnipeg
-
Group of men arrested following downtown Winnipeg assault
A group of men were arrested on Friday night following an assault in downtown Winnipeg.
-
Another vehicle targeted by gas theft; Winnipeg police keeping eye on reported thefts
A Winnipeg man has become one of a growing number of gas theft victims in the city, after discovering someone had drilled a hole in his truck's gas tank.
-
Russia strikes near Ukraine's capital; mosque area shelled
Russian forces pounded the port city of Mariupol on Saturday, shelling an area around a mosque that was sheltering more than 80 people, including children. Fighting also raged in the outskirts of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, and Russia kept up its bombardment of other resisting cities.
Regina
-
Wife of the 'Humboldt Driver' pleads for mercy
In an exclusive interview with W5, the wife of Jaskirat Sidhu says she is ‘devastated’ that he has lost his bid to stay in Canada.
-
'A historic moment': Saskatoon historian developing COVID-19 archive
A lot has changed since Saskatchewan reported its first case of COVID-19 two years ago — and it has been especially interesting for historians like Erika Dyck.
-
'We want a better future': City of Regina to release Energy and Sustainability Framework
On Monday, the City of Regina will release its proposed Energy & Sustainability Framework, highlighting a plan for the city to become 100 per cent renewable and achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.