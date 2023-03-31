No ‘April Fools’ Joke: Albertans to see carbon tax increase on April 1, higher rebates also expected

Starting April 1, the carbon price for individuals and small businesses will increase by $15 per tonne of greenhouse gasses emitted to a total of $65 per tonne. Starting April 1, the carbon price for individuals and small businesses will increase by $15 per tonne of greenhouse gasses emitted to a total of $65 per tonne.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trump to be arraigned Tuesday to face New York indictment

Former U.S. President Donald Trump will be arraigned Tuesday after his indictment in New York City, court officials said Friday, his formal surrender and arrest presenting the historic, shocking scene of a former U.S. commander in chief forced to stand before a judge.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina