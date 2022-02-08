No injuries reported in Monday night fire at Smuggler's Inn on Macleod
Smuggler's Inn on Macleod was on fire Monday evening around 8:30.
Calgary firefighters were called to a structure fire at Smuggler's Inn on Macleod Trail Monday night.
Fire crews received the call around 8:30 p.m., as flames shot out of the roof of the building located at the intersection with 69th Ave. S.E
Crews on scene were able to knock the flames down.
EMS confirmed no one was injured.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | West wind, double-digit temps in Calgary
-
-
-
-