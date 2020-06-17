CALGARY -- Calgary-based Enbridge says it's managed to avoid company-wide layoffs that have hit some other organizations amid the COVID-19 pandemic and oil crisis.

The company announced Wednesday it had decided to reduce its capital and operating costs and offer buyouts for employees across its network.

Enbridge says it gave the option for workers to choose early retirement, severance, education or personal leaves of absence or downgrading to part-time work.

"About 800 employees have chosen to participate in this program," the company said in an emailed statement to CTV News.

It also said it was implementing pay cuts in its non-union workforce including 15 per cent from each member of its board of directors, 15 per cent from its CEO and 10 per cent from its executive vice-presidents.

"As a result of these actions, we won’t need to pursue company-wide layoffs at this time. We will continue to be disciplined in our spending to ensure the continued strength of Enbridge over the long term."