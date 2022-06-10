'No report of a missing child': RCMP continue investigation into possible abduction

Authorities in a town west of Calgary want to speak with the driver of a vehicle seen near a local park on Thursday afternoon but say there has been no report of a missing child in the community so far.

Cochrane RCMP were called to the scene of the Willows Playground in the south end of the town at approximately 4:17 p.m. for reports that a child had been put into back of a vehicle.

According to a release, the victim is believed to be 10 years old and was dressed in blue clothing. The suspect, a clean-shaven male, was wearing a blue CAT baseball cap with yellow lettering.

Officers searched the area but could not locate the child or learn anything more about the incident.

Now, nearly a day later, RCMP say they have not received any reports of a missing child, which could mean the incident could have been "a misunderstanding."

Officials still want to speak with anyone who was driving a newer model, dark blue Jeep Cherokee in the vicinity when the incident took place.

"Anyone that may have dash cam footage or home security camera footage from the area of Willow Green and Willow Way on June 9 between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. (is asked) to contact Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000," RCMP said in release on Thursday.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.