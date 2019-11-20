Northbound QEII reopens after jackknifed semi forces closure near Carstairs
Published Wednesday, November 20, 2019 10:24AM MST
CALGARY — Northbound Highway 2 has reopened after it was shut down Wednesday morning near Carstairs due to jackknifed tractor-trailer.
Traffic was detoured to the off-ramp.
Emergency officials said the road was extremely icy and motorists were advised to slow down and drive with caution.
Carstairs is about 65 kilometres north of Calgary.