Northeast Calgary condo fire contained to balcony

CALGARY -

Multiple people dialed 911 early Thursday after smoke and flames were spotted on a fourth-floor balcony of a Calgary condo building.

Fire crews were called about 7:15 a.m. to the six-storey building in the 900 block of Centre Avenue N.E.

Firefighters were able to quickly douse the blaze, which was contained to the single balcony.

Suites on either side were evacuated as a precaution and occupants were allowed back in about an hour later.

No injuries were reported and a CFD Investigator has been called in to determine the cause of the fire.

CFD is asking that anyone who witnessed the fire or has photos or video of it before fire crews arrived to email the footage to piofire@calgary.ca

Officials also shared a number of safety tips for those living in condo and apartment buildings, including:

Familiarize yourself with the locations of all available exit stairs from your floor in case the nearest one is blocked by fire or smoke;

If the fire alarm sounds, feel the door before opening and close all doors behind you as you leave. If it is hot, use another way out or shelter in place and call 911 to alert the fire department to your location in the building. If the door is cool, leave by the nearest way out;

If there is a fire and the fire alarm system has not yet been activated, pull the fire alarm pull station on your way out to notify all the building residents of the emergency;

Use the stairs to get out. Typically you should not use the elevator unless directed to do so by the fire department, and;

Depending on the age of your building, the alarm system may not automatically alert the fire department. Always call 911 in the event of an emergency.

More information on fire prevention and fire safety can be found on the city's website.