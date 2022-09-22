'Not sit idly by': Alberta launches study to help prevent hate-motivated crimes

In an attempt to shed more light on an under-reported crime, the Alberta government is launching a formal study into hate-motivated crimes and incidents.

The project, which has a budget of $250,000, will engage two organizations – the Alberta Hate Crimes Committee and the Organization for Prevention of Violence – to conduct research.

Officials say the work will focus on local communities.

"All Albertans deserve to live free of fear and prejudice. This is why in this year's speech from the throne, Alberta committed to investigating why hate and bias-motivated incidents are on the rise," Premier Jason Kenney said in a release.

Justice Minister Tyler Shandro says there already are provincial agencies that can help victims, but this study will improve them.

"Our province will not sit idly by while the vulnerable among us are subjected to treatment that none of us deserve," he said. "I am confident the information provided by this important research will help us wield these tools even more effectively."

Work is already underway to explore "prevention-based activities" but the study will also include vital statistics that are not typically available to the public such as police data and information from the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service.

The study is expected to come up with a number of recommendations aimed at preventing these types of crimes in the future.

The data collected will also be used to reduce, respond to and assist survivors.

The report will be delivered to the province in early 2023.