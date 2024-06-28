WestJet warns of travel disruption as mechanics union opts to 'continue with strike action'

WestJet says its mechanics went ahead with their previously threatened strike on Friday evening, and the airline is "outraged."

The federal government had previously interrupted the work stoppage by ordering binding arbitration.

"The only reason for this union to continue with a strike action is to create damage, disrupt the travel plans of thousands of Canadians over the July long weekend and to inflict significant costs on our business," said Diederik Pen, WestJet Airlines president, in a release issued Friday evening.

"Given arbitration has been ordered, a strike has no leverage on the arbitration's outcome, so it is pure retaliation of a disappointed union. We are extremely outraged at these actions and will hold (the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association) 100 per cent accountable for the unnecessary stress and costs incurred as a result."

In WestJet's release, the airline says the AMFA "commenced strike action" Friday at 5:30 pm MT.

The AMFA has confirmed that.

"The union remains engaged in dialogue with the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) and the airline to resolve this impasse. The AMEs were hopeful this action would be unnecessary but the airline's unwillingness to negotiate with the union made the strike inevitable," the union said.

"While the AME's and their union are eager to get back to work, the timeline for that is very much in the hands of WestJet Management."

WestJet says it is "actively and aggressively pursuing every avenue to minimize disruption, including asking for immediate intervention by the Minister of Labour and the Canada Industrial Relations Board."

The airline says "severe travel disruption is to be expected if the strike is not called off immediately."

More details to follow...