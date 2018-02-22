Premier Rachel Notley has announced the measures against British Columbia, including the ban on wines from B.C., has ended.

"This afternoon, B.C. said they were shelving their threat to regulate what flows through a federally-approved pipeline," said Notley."B.C. never had the right to begin with. It was an unprovoked and unconstitutional attack on Alberta's economy in a rather transparent attempt to harass investors."

"Today's decision by B.C. is an important step forward. One small victory in a larger battle to break the landlock and get value for one of Canada's most important products."

The Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission has been notified that they may resume purchasing bottles produced at B.C. wineries.

The lifting of the ban followed Premier John Horgan's plan to involve the courts to see if British Columbia has the constitutional right to restrict the amount of bitumen that can flow through the Trans Mountain Pipeline. The pipeline expansion would triple the amount of bitumen transported from Alberta to tidewater in Burnaby, B.C.

Horgan says B.C. is not backing down but is hoping cooler heads will prevail.

"I think it is fair to say, in a small way, that B.C. blinked," said Notley. "We are thankful to all those working families across Canada who need to see the billions of dollars the successful completion of this project will bring to the economy on an annual basis."

