November home sales down 20 per cent, year-to-date sales on track for record: Calgary board

The Calgary Real Estate Board says the city's November home sales dipped by more than 20 per cent since the same time last year, but 2022 is still on track to set a record. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh) The Calgary Real Estate Board says the city's November home sales dipped by more than 20 per cent since the same time last year, but 2022 is still on track to set a record. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

TREND LINE

TREND LINE | Health care surpasses inflation as top national issue of concern: Nanos

Health care has surpassed inflation and jobs as the top national issue of concern, according to Nanos Research’s weekly tracking, as Canadians read reports of hospital emergency rooms under strain and a 'tripledemic' of flu, RSV and COVID-19 cases spiking across the country.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina