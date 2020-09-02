Advertisement
Odorator, gauges and transmitter stolen from Stettler, Alta. compound
Published Wednesday, September 2, 2020 8:51AM MDT Last Updated Wednesday, September 2, 2020 8:53AM MDT
Stettler RCMP are looking for a number of unique items following a break-in at a compound, including a line locator, odorator and crystal gauge. (RCMP handout)
CALGARY -- RCMP in Stettler, Alta. are asking for help from the public as they investigate the theft of some unique oilfield equipment, which is valuable but not to members of the public.
Police received a complaint Aug. 4 of a break-in at a locked compound that saw tools stolen from the back of a truck parked inside.
The stolen equipment includes:
- Vivax Metro tech line locator (the receiver end)
- Transmitter (small box)
- Digitron gauge
- Crystal gauge
- Odorator
No suspects have been identified.
Stettler is about 226 kilometres north of Calgary.
Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 403-742-3382 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.