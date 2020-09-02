CALGARY -- RCMP in Stettler, Alta. are asking for help from the public as they investigate the theft of some unique oilfield equipment, which is valuable but not to members of the public.

Police received a complaint Aug. 4 of a break-in at a locked compound that saw tools stolen from the back of a truck parked inside.

The stolen equipment includes:

Vivax Metro tech line locator (the receiver end)

Transmitter (small box)

Digitron gauge

Crystal gauge

Odorator

No suspects have been identified.

Stettler is about 226 kilometres north of Calgary.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 403-742-3382 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.