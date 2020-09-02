CALGARY -- The Okotoks Dawgs, the top drawing franchise in the Western Canadian Baseball League, are set to showcases the league's top players in 2021 after an agreement couldn't be reached between the league and Edmonton.

Seaman Stadium will host the 2021 WCBL All-Star game as the league encountered difficulties in its discussions with the City of Edmonton after awarding the game to the Edmonton Prospects. On Tuesday, the Prospects announced plans to relocate to Spruce Grove for the 2022 season.

Commissioner Kevin Kvame says it made sense to move the game to Okotoks.

"Since the completion of Seaman Stadium, which is one of the finest modern facilities in all of college baseball, the Dawgs haves been proud ambassadors as the WCBL’s flagship franchise."

The WCBL All-Star game will not only bring the league's top talent to Okotoks, it will also entertain fans with a Home Run Derby and a concert.

The Dawgs have averaged 4,000 fans per game — tops in attendance in the WCBL and third highest among all summer collegiate clubs in North America — but the seats at Seaman Stadium remained empty in 2020 with the cancellation of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans will encounter a new viewing area, the Core 4, when baseball returns to Seaman Stadium in 2021. The organization will debut a section similar to the boxes atop the Green Monster at Boston's Fenway Park and the Crawford Boxes at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

The Okotoks Dawgs are scheduled to launch their 2021 season ticket campaign, complete with online 50/50 draws, in the coming days.

