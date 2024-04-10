CALGARY
Calgary

    • Okotoks kicks off BCHL playoffs against Spruce Grove Wednesday night

    The Okotoks Oilers open their 2024 BCHL playoffs Wednesday night against Spruce Grove. Above, defenceman Brody Maguire. (Photo: X@OkotoksOilers) The Okotoks Oilers open their 2024 BCHL playoffs Wednesday night against Spruce Grove. Above, defenceman Brody Maguire. (Photo: X@OkotoksOilers)
    Share

    The Okotoks Oilers launch their B.C. Hockey League (BCHL) playoff journey Wednesday night against Spruce Grove.

    The Oilers, one of four Alberta-based teams that switched leagues abruptly this season, kick off the post-season at home, in Game 1 of a best-of-five series.

    The series will alternate home dates, with Spruce Grove hosting Game 2 Thursday, Game 3 in Okotoks Saturday, Game 4 if necessary in Spruce Gove on Monday and Game 5 if necessary back in Okotoks next Tuesday night.

    Individual game tickets and playoff packages are available here.

    The winner of the series plays the Brooks Bandits, which won 58 out of 65 games in two leagues over the course of the 2023-24 season.

    That series gets underway April 19 in Brooks.

