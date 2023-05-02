Olds, Alta., man charged in luring, abduction and sexual assault of Edmonton teen

Mounties in central Alberta have arrested a 34-year-old man from Olds and located a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing from Edmonton last month.

Police, acting in response to a "request to assist" the Edmonton Police Service, attended a home in the town on April 21.

When officers arrived, an unknown man answered the door.

"This male confirmed that the youth was in the residence but refused police entry to ensure she was OK," police said in a statement.

"Fearing for the youth's safety, officers detained the male and entered the residence."

A search soon found the girl hiding under a stairway.

Dean Humphrey, 34, of Olds, is charged with:

Luring a child;

Child abduction;

Sexual interference;

Sexual assault;

Unsafe storage of firearms; and

Possession of a firearm at an unauthorized place.

Humphrey was released on conditions to appear in Didsbury provincial court on May 15.