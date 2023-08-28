Olympian and Calgary Marathon founder Douglas Kyle remembered following crash

Doug Kyle's grandson, James, says he will miss his grandfather and his desire to make Calgary a better city for all. Doug Kyle's grandson, James, says he will miss his grandfather and his desire to make Calgary a better city for all.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina