Organizers with Fiesta Filipino are expecting tens of thousands of Calgarians, of Filipino and non-Filipino heritage, will take part in this weekend’s free event downtown.

“They can expect a party,” explained Will Tigley, media coordinator for the fourth annual Fiesta Filipino. “This is Filipino culture at its best. This is a celebration that we are bringing to Calgary and it’s basically a three-day event that we expect around 40,000 people to show up. There’s going to be food, games, entertainment the whole weekend.”

“We want you to come down, we want you to try our food, we want you to see our performances, we want you to see the entertainment that we have available for everyone.”

Calgary and Canada’s Filipino communities continue to flourish and Filipinos are among the fastest growing demographics in the nation. As of 2016, Statistics Canada says Filipinos were the third largest Asian population in Canada.

Calgary’s Filipino community is roughly 75,000 people strong, making it the 10th largest ethnic demographic in the city.

Tigley says this year’s performers include world-renowned celebrities from the Philippines with fan bases numbering in the millions . “The Philippines has a really huge media and entertainment industry. We have Bela Padilla, we have Yassi Pressman, Xian Lim and Chad Kinis, comedians, actors, models, singers – they’re multi-talented individuals that have a huge fan base not just in the Philippines but out of the Philippines.”

“Saturday night, you’re going to see a lot of people come down here.”

Dina Cantal of the Pacific Hut restaurant says festival-goers will encounter wonderful food.

“We’re serving authentic food. Most of our food is really delicious,” said Cantal. “All Filipino foods are really special, they’re really good in taste.”

James and Jacquie Kozan were among those who took in the first day of the festival on Friday and enjoyed the cuisine. Jacquie, who is from the Philippines, said Fiesta Filipino left her with a familiar feeling. “It’s like I’m home right now.”

Fiesta Filipino runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Olympic Plaza (228 8 Ave S.E.). For details regarding performance times visit Fiesta Filipino YYC.

With files from CTV's Stephanie Wiebe