The City of Calgary has closed off a popular wading pool in the downtown core and health officials say it's because of a bacterial contamination.

Olympic Plaza's Reflecting Pool, on 8 Avenue S.E., will be closed for the entire weekend after a health inspection, conducted earlier this month, discovered dangerous levels of bacteria in the water.

"Water testing has indicated the presence of coliforms in the water," Alberta Health Services said in a statement to CTV News.

The report did not indicate what the source of the contamination was.

As a result, the pool was ordered closed so it could be properly cleaned and have its chemicals balanced.

AHS says the pool operator is working to address the issue and conduct further testing to ensure the water is safe for the public.

There have been no complaints of any illness related to the use of the Olympic Plaza pool, but anyone who is feeling ill after recently being in the water should seek appropriate medical attention.

In a statement, the City of Calgary says residents are being asked to stay away from the pool until it is opened again sometime next week.