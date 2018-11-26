An investigation is underway into the death of a man following an undisclosed incident at a home in Chestermere where a shot was fired.

According to RCMP, officers responding to a location near the intersection of West Lakeview Drive and West Creek Mews at approximately 10:30 a.m. Monday. Police determined an altercation had occurred inside a residence and a firearm was discharged during the incident. An injured man was transported from the home to hospital with serious injuries which later proved fatal.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

During the RCMP response, local schools were placed in lockdown to ensure the safety of students and staff. RCMP officials say the incident that resulted in the death is not believed to be a random attack and an investigation into the matter is underway.

Anyone having information regarding the altercation is asked to contact the Chestermere RCMP detachment at 403-420-4855 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.