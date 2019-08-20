A multi-vehicle collision that took place around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon on Highway 9 near Cereal, Alta.has left one dead and eight injured.

According to a release issued by the RCMP, approximately 12 vehicles were involved, including several semi-tractor units.

One of the trucks was hauling fuel, and the fuel ignited, causing a number of vehicles to catch fire.

A second semi was hauling butane.

The police say the collision area is consumed with flames.

According to the Calgary EMS, two patients have been flown for treatment, likely to Calgary.

One is reported to be in serious, potential life-threatening condition, one is in serious condition, and six patients are reported to be stable and declined transport.

The collision took place on Highway 9, at Range Road 72 between Chinook and Cereal.

RCMP are asking motorists to avoid the area or expect long delays. They anticipate that it will be several hours before support units can access the collision scene to do an examination.

Traffic on Highway 9 is being re-routed eastbound to Highway 884 and westbound to Highway 41.

An evacuation order has been issued for the Hamlet of Chinook. An Evacuation Centre has been opened at the Youngstown Community Hall, where everyone displaced by the emergency can stay.

According to the Alberta Emergency Alert, "there is smoke and emergency crews in the area. Persons evacuating this area should take their medication, blankets, sleeping bags, personal identification, and documents if possible."

Developing...

