CALGARY -- One person was injured in a single vehicle rollover Wednesday evening.

The incident took place a little before 8 p.m., on south bound Deerfoot Trail and 96 Street N.E., when a vehicle hit a power pole, which collapsed.

A woman, the vehicle’s lone occupant, didn’t suffer serious injury. She was taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition.

Police say impairment was not a factor.

The scene has been cleared.