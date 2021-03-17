Advertisement
One injured in Deerfoot rollover
Published Wednesday, March 17, 2021 9:30PM MDT
CALGARY -- One person was injured in a single vehicle rollover Wednesday evening.
The incident took place a little before 8 p.m., on south bound Deerfoot Trail and 96 Street N.E., when a vehicle hit a power pole, which collapsed.
A woman, the vehicle’s lone occupant, didn’t suffer serious injury. She was taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition.
Police say impairment was not a factor.
The scene has been cleared.