One man arrested, another escapes as Airdrie RCMP execute warrant

Airdrie RCMP say an officer had to jump out of the way of a speeding vehicle driven by a man wanted on warrants who was fleeing as investigators approached.

It happened on Thursday at a property in Rocky View County as members of the Airdrie RCMP crime reduction unit tried to arrest a man wanted on more than 40 outstanding warrants.

The man fled, police say, driving "directly at one of the officers, who was required to jump out of the way to avoid getting hit."

"The suspect then fled the area driving in a very dangerous manner," police said in a release.

A second man at the property then jumped into a Honda CRV and drove through a yard and into a neighbouring farmer's field, crashing through some fences.

The CRV was damaged and became disabled and police took the driver into custody.

It was determined to be stolen and the man also had a Canada-wide warrant for violating day parole conditions.

Sebastian Tait, 27, remains in custody.

Police say the man who they were there to arrest, Kenneth Jacobs, 39, of Rocky View County, remains at large.

Anyone with information about Jacobs' whereabouts is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.