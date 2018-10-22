A multi-vehicle crash has killed one person near the community of Priddis.

Turner Valley RCMP say three vehicles; a dump truck, a small car and a highway maintenance truck collided on Highway 22 at 304 Street just west of Priddis around 12:40 p.m. Monday afternoon.

One person died on scene and two men were transported to a Calgary hospital by ground ambulance where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

RCMP say the drivers of the dump truck and highway maintenance truck have since been released from hospital.

Traffic will be diverted around the scene for the next several hours as RCMP continue to investigate how the crash happened.