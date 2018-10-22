CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
One person dies in crash near Priddis
Emergency crews remain on scene of a fatal crash along Highway 22 near Priddis
Published Monday, October 22, 2018 4:16PM MDT
Last Updated Monday, October 22, 2018 6:04PM MDT
A multi-vehicle crash has killed one person near the community of Priddis.
Turner Valley RCMP say three vehicles; a dump truck, a small car and a highway maintenance truck collided on Highway 22 at 304 Street just west of Priddis around 12:40 p.m. Monday afternoon.
One person died on scene and two men were transported to a Calgary hospital by ground ambulance where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries.
RCMP say the drivers of the dump truck and highway maintenance truck have since been released from hospital.
Traffic will be diverted around the scene for the next several hours as RCMP continue to investigate how the crash happened.