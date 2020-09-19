CALGARY -- One person is in hospital following a single vehicle incident Saturday morning in northeast Calgary.

Around 7:40 a.m., a senior staff seargent having breakfast at the McKnight Avenue/4th Street Denny's witnessed the incident. A single male driving an SUV northbound hit the medium, knocked out two road signs in the 4500 block of Edmonton Trail N.E. He drove through the McKnight/4th Street intersection, ending up in the Towne Square strip mall parking lot, a block north of the intersection.

The police officer called for Calgary Fire Departmentt and EMS assistance, who arrived and transported the injured driver to hospital.

There's no word on the condition of the driver. Police are holding both scenes at the moment.

With files from Keith MacDonald

This is a developing story....