CALGARY -- One person was injuredin a fire at a condominium construction site in southwest Calgary Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to a call about 3:05 p.m, receiving reports of dark smoke coming from the northwest corner of a five-storey condo building.

They were met on scene by construction workers working on the site.

A tarp in the northwest part of the site caught fire, which the workers on scene were able to extinguish.

One construction worker suffered burns on his hands and singes on his eyebrows.