A female pedestrian was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries Sunday evening after she and several vehicles were involved in a collision on Macleod Trail.

The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Macleod Trail near the Glenmore Trail SW exit.

Calgary Police Service told CTV News Calgary one vehicle struck multiple other vehicles and the woman.

At the time, it was believed no other drivers were injured.

Alcohol is being investigated as a factor, but a cause of the crash has not yet been determined, police said.

Traffic was being rerouted in both directions as of 8:30 p.m. as the Glenmore Trail intersection had been closed. Northbound motorists are being directed to turn east or west onto Glenmore Trail, while southbound motorists are being redirected onto the Glenmore Trail West ramp.

