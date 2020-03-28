CALGARY -- A Calgary bishop has told his parishioners to continue to expect online services because of COVID-19 to last into one of the holiest periods of the Catholic calendar.

Roman Catholic Bishop William McGrattan of Calgary wrote a letter Friday to provide an update on how services would be affected as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The suspension of public masses has proven to be very difficult for all of us," he wrote. "I am writing you this letter to inform you of the extension of the suspension indefinitely until the situation improves and we will be able to gather publicly."

As a result of the proclamation, all of the masses leading up to and including Easter Sunday will be conducted online.

"I am providing you with this information so that you may be able to anticipate what is being planned and to help you prepare spiritually and communally as you enter the Sacred Week."

Interfaith day of fast and prayer

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints is also inviting members of all religions around the world to take part in a worldwide day of fast and prayer for patients and victims of COVID-19 as well as health care workers fighting to stop the illness.

Church president Russell M. Nelson said in a video message that the purpose of the event was to bring together representatives of all religions to empower those who are working to contain the pandemic.

"This coming Sunday, March 29, 2020, millions of our church members throughout the world, including hundreds of thousands in California, will unite to make that day a special day of fasting and mighty prayer," he said.

"We are certain that the united faith and prayers of all faiths can be a powerful force for obtaining God’s help and blessings, and for helping each of us to have the faith, strength and inspiration necessary to face this challenge."