CALGARY -- Calgarians looking for a quick ride to the city centre from the southwest now have a new transit route.

The last arm of Calgary Transit’s MAX rapid transit bus line is now open.

This new line, MAX Yellow, starts at Woodbine and includes stops at Southland Leisure Centre, Rockyview General Hospital and Mount Royal University.

The line has been years in the making. Officials at a press conference Monday said they began hearing from residents in 2013.

The latest opening completes the MAX transit circuit, with the Orange, Teal, Purple and Yellow lines linking rapid transit to all four quadrants of the city.

While the line is complete, there will still be a bit of work to do in the new year. Construction along 14th Street for the MAX Yellow line was a source of frustration for many commuters this year, and the city said they still have some paving and cleanup work do to before the project is fully complete.

Transit officials said ridership on the first day of Max Yellow started quite slow, but pointed to the time of year and many people choosing to stay home during the holidays.

Ridership numbers won’t be available until the new year.

Some pre-existing bus routes and schedules will see changes as a result of the new Yellow line. All transit information can be found on the Calgary Transit website.