Opening trial arguments to begin for trio charged in Coutts border blockade

The truck convoy of anti-COVID-19 vaccine mandate demonstrators block the highway at the busy border crossing in Coutts, Alta., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh The truck convoy of anti-COVID-19 vaccine mandate demonstrators block the highway at the busy border crossing in Coutts, Alta., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

Opening arguments are scheduled today in the trial for three men charged for their role in the blockade of the Canada-U.S. border at Coutts, Alta.

The blockade over COVID-19 pandemic health restrictions paralyzed Alberta's main border crossing with Montana for more than two weeks in 2022.

Marco Van Huigenbos, Alex Van Herk and Gerhard Janzen are charged with mischief over $5,000.

Jurors were picked Tuesday after they were quizzed on their opinions about the COVID-19 lockdowns and the blockade.

The Crown is set to lay out its case when court resumes this morning in Lethbridge.

The trial is scheduled to run until April 19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2024.

