CALGARY -- Alberta Health says the number of COVID-19 cases among workers at a southeast Calgary warehouse has grown and the company that owns the facility says it's been closed to deal with the problem.

Last week, the province announced an outbreak at the FGL Sports Warehouse on 68th Street S.E. after 13 workers tested positive for the illness.

Now, according to the latest information from Alberta Health, there are 29 active cases of coronavirus among workers. Five people have recovered, meaning 34 cases of the illness are being attributed to the warehouse.

The company — which is the parent company of Sport Chek, Atmosphere, Pro Hockey Life and Mark's Work Wearhouse — says steps have been taken to control the outbreak.

"The health and safety of our employees, customers and communities remains our top priority," said a spokesperson for the Canadian Tire Corporation, the company that owns FGL, in an email to CTV News. "To help curb the outbreak, the building will remain closed this week to undergo a deep-clean and sanitization."

They added the company is offering both health and financial supports to the affected workers.

"We have also implemented additional health and safety measures throughout the building."

Officials say Alberta Health Services (AHS) is working with all the patients who are sick and the employer to ensure all proper measures are taken to contain the outbreak.

"This includes contact tracing, testing and, if appropriate, assistance around cleaning, testing, or other support needed to protect the public health," said Tom McMillan, assistant director of communications with Alberta Health.

The latest data indicates 82 new cases of COVID-19 added in Alberta Wednesday.

Of the 8,994 cases recorded in the province since the beginning of the pandemic four months ago, 8,127 people have recovered and 163 people have died.

There are 704 active cases of the illness in Alberta.