First-year and returning students crowded the University of Calgary campus on Sunday for the school's annual move-in day.

University officials say there is a record number of students moving into their residences for the very first time to kick off the institution's Orientation Week.

This year, 1,045 first-year students are moving in alongside 1,700 returning students.

The university says living on campus isn't just about having a place to stay while they attend class; it's about being a part of the community.

"It's about environment and access to resources that strengthens student experience on campus," said Lakshmi Sangaranarayanan, associate director for Residential Services, in a release.

"Move-In Day is a celebration of that, and also a great way for students to meet their new neighbours and explore their new home at UCalgary."

The University of Calgary has a wide variety of housing options for students, including shared dorm-style rooms for first-years to full apartments for upper year students.