CALGARY
Calgary

    • 1 man hospitalized following serious collision on Deerfoot Trail

    1 man is in hospital following a crash on Deerfoot Trail Saturday night. 1 man is in hospital following a crash on Deerfoot Trail Saturday night.
    Share

    An investigation is underway after a collision that took place on Deerfoot Trail early Saturday evening.

    At around 6:15 p.m., an Acura driven by a 20-year-old man was headed north on  Deerfoot when he made a sudden lane change that resulted in side-swiping a Kia being driven by a man in his 50s, police said in a media release.

    The Kia left the road, landing on a grassy embankment, then rolling into a chain link fence, before landing on its roof.

    The driver of the Kia sustained minor injuries.

    The Acura also left the road, hitting a support beam. The driver was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

    Police say excessive speed by the driver of the Acura is being investigated. They said impairment is not believed to be a factor.

    Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News