1 man hospitalized following serious collision on Deerfoot Trail

An investigation is underway after a collision that took place on Deerfoot Trail early Saturday evening.

At around 6:15 p.m., an Acura driven by a 20-year-old man was headed north on Deerfoot when he made a sudden lane change that resulted in side-swiping a Kia being driven by a man in his 50s, police said in a media release.

The Kia left the road, landing on a grassy embankment, then rolling into a chain link fence, before landing on its roof.

The driver of the Kia sustained minor injuries.

The Acura also left the road, hitting a support beam. The driver was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say excessive speed by the driver of the Acura is being investigated. They said impairment is not believed to be a factor.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.