A fast moving fire forced over 200 people out of a southeast condo complex on Wednesday and fire officials say it will be some time before residents in the affected suites will be allowed to return home.

Crews were called to a four-alarm fire at condo complex in the 1400 block of 17 Street S.E. at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Smoke and flames were shooting out of the roof of one of the buildings when crews arrived and additional resources were brought in to bring the blaze under control.

Fire crews fought the fire from inside and above the structure and were able to keep it from spreading to an adjacent building.

“People were screaming and people were not sure what was going on, smoke, so we just had to run for safety,” said Percy Auziyamisa.

“We grabbed our son and ran out the door without shoes or phones or anything and people were running, we were running and then when we got on to the street we could see a substantial fire,” said Jodi Bagyinka.

About 200 people were evacuated from 128 units and many were taken to a reception centre that was set up for evacuees at the Max Bell Arena.

Late Wednesday, shuttles were made available to take residents back to the building to collect personal items and vehicles from the parkade.

Six units in the building where the fire originated sustained heavy damage and other units have smoke and water damage.

Utilities and safety systems need to be up and running before people will be allowed back in and officials say residents from the damaged suites will likely be out of their homes for some time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Anyone with photos or video of the fire especially prior to CFD arrival on scene, are asked to email Carol Henke at piofire@calgary.ca