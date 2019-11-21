Calgary — Nearly a quarter of Alberta's population have rolled up their sleeves to receive the influenza vaccine this season.

New numbers released Thursday from Alberta Health Services report 1,016,454 doses of the vaccine have so far been administered. More than 430,000 doses have been given in the Calgary zone alone.

Sixty-six Albertans have been admitted to hospital with lab-confirmed cases of the flu virus — 38 of those cases were reported in the Calgary zone, while the 22 were reported in the Edmonton zone. Only five people have been admitted to hospital in the central zone, and one in the north zone.

There have been a a total of 218 cases of lab-confirmed cases of influenza A in the province, and 107 lab-confrimed cases of influenza B.

No deaths have been reported.

Influenza immunization is currently available, free of charge, to all Albertans age six months and older.

There are four clinics available in Calgary, including:

Richmond Road Diagnostic and Treatment Centre (1820 Richmond Road S.W.)

Brentwood Village Mall (3630 Brentwood Road N.W.)

Northgate Mall (495 36th Street N.E.)

South Calgary Health Centre (31 Sunpark Plaza S.E)

Flu clinics in surrounding communities include:

Chestermere Community Health Centre (288 Kinniburgh Blvd.)

Airdrie Town and Country Centre (275 Jensen Drive N.E.)

Cochrane Community Health Centre (60 Grande Blvd.)

Foothills Centennial Centre (204 Community Way, Okotoks)

Oilfields General Hospital (717 Government Road, Black Diamond)

Some pharmacies and doctor’s offices in Alberta are also offering flu shots this season.