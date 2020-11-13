CALGARY -- I'm calling it a good forecast. Yes, seasonal is 4 C. No, we don't spend a lot of time there in the coming days, if at all. But what we get instead are calm, collected conditions that tend to limit us below normal, trading seasonal mild weather for sunshine and calm wind.

There are exceptions to the rule, however.

Winter storm warnings and snowfall warnings in southern BC are going to ramp into an Alberta Clipper for central Alberta later today. We could see trailing flurries develop late tonight/early tomorrow, which would amount to 1-2 cm of snow if they decide to pass by. The remainder of the weekend holds to that benign, hovering-near-the-freezing-mark high.

Non-weather fact: Fear of Friday the Thirteenths is called Triskaidekaphobia!

Here's the five-day forecast:

Today:

Mostly sunny

Daytime high: 1 C

Evening: late flurries, low -3 C

Saturday:

Early flurries taper into partial cloud

Daytime high: 1 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -10 C

Sunday:

Mostly sunny

Daytime high: 0 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -8 C

Monday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 0 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -5 C

Tuesday:

Early snow, midday wind

Daytime high: 6 C

Evening: partial cloud, low -3 C

Bernice in Warner caught this beautiful sunset yesterday!

You can submit your weather photos here.