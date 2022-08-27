Owen Hart Foundation gives away hundreds of backpacks to children in need

The Owen Hart Foundation spread a little happiness Saturday.

The organization, partnering with the Calgary Police Youth Foundation, held its annual backpack giveaway for families in need Saturday, at the Trapped Escape Room in Kensington.

The initiative provides backpacks, school supplies and other items like toothbrushes, stuffed animals and snacks to ensure that children will be well stocked with the basic tools necessary to go back to school in a week.

OHFers busy at work preparing for the OHF Backpack Giveaway tomorrow! Big thanks to TRAPPED Escape Room - Home of the OHF Backpack Giveaway for their tremendous support and a huge thanks to our fab OHF Committee for all their hard work. To donate click: https://t.co/eX76zIOrb3 pic.twitter.com/lf4Vt6aAYe — The Owen Hart Foundation (@owen_foundation) August 26, 2022

This year, the Owen Hart Foundation is providing 400 stuffed backpacks to the general public, and partnering with the police foundation to adopt St. Martha's School among others to supply 325 filled backpacks for 325 students.

Saturday, the organization was still looking for 300 stuffed animals, which it said can be dropped off any time at Trapped Escape room, at 1139 Kensington Road.