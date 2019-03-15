Calgary police say two people have been charged after officers found drugs and a number of stolen licence plates during a series of traffic stops on March 1.

The first traffic stop occurred in the community of Sunalta when officers found a vehicle that had a licence plate that did not match the vehicle description.

Police stopped the vehicle and a subsequent search discovered 73 grams of methamphetamine as well as an unknown quantity of powder cocaine and heroin.

Two people have been charged with drug-related offences in connection with that traffic stop.

Alexandra Elisabeth Laughlin, 33, and Trevor Harley Quigley, 30, both of Calgary have each been charged with:

One count of possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking

Two counts of possession of cocaine

One count of possession of heroin

Later that same day, officers on patrol in Bowness located and stopped a stolen vehicle. An investigation found 10 stolen licence plates inside the vehicle along with 28 grams of fentanyl and a small quantity of methamphetamine.

There is no information on charges in connection with the second traffic stop.

Police would also like to remind residents about how often licence plates are stolen in Calgary and how to protect themselves from becoming victims.

Citizens can help prevent vehicle thefts by:

Securing their licence plates to their vehicles using locking screws

Avoid parking in dark, quiet areas

Ensuring your licence plate is visible to passerby when you are parked

Checking your vehicle frequently to make sure nothing has been tampered with

Every year, about 7,000 licence plates are stolen in Calgary. Criminals often use these stolen plates to commit other crimes such as auto theft, robberies and traffic violations.

If you find that your licence plate has been stolen, report it as soon as possible by calling the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.