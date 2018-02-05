

CTV Calgary Staff





An avalanche bulletin has been issued for Banff, Yoho and Kootenay National Parks as forecasters rate the avalanche danger somewhere between considerable and high.

On Monday, February 5, Parks Canada officials declared “Conditions are touchy right now. Somewhere between ‘High’ and ‘Considerable’ and forecaster are debating which category the fall into. Regardless, it is a good time to stay out of avalanche terrain”.

Visitors are advised to avoid all avalanche terrain but, should they fail to heed the advice, be on guard for whumpfing, hollow sounds, shooting cracks or signs of recent avalanche.

Up to 40 centimetres of recent snow has created precarious conditions in higher elevations and it’s expected to take a few days before the new snow slabs stabilize.

For updated information, visit Parks Canada – Public Avalanche Information.