Passenger killed Highway 21 collision involving utility trailer
Scene of a fatal collision Sunday night
Published Monday, October 14, 2019 8:15AM MDT
Last Updated Monday, October 14, 2019 7:08PM MDT
CALGARY -- One woman is dead following a collision on Highway 21 that took place shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday evening.
Police were called to the scene, between Township Roads 522 and 520, around 8:20 p.m.
Strathcona County RCMP said that the female passenger of a vehicle was declared dead on scene, while the driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
On Monday, they revealed the vehicle crashed into a utility trailer that had come off a southbound truck.
The crash is still under investigation.
Traffic was diverted on Highway 21 between Highway 522 and 520 early Monday while an analyst conducted an investigation of the scene.