Pedestrian hit and killed by CTrain at Dalhousie Station fell: Calgary police

Calgary police say a pedestrian who was hit and killed by a CTrain on Tuesday morning appears to have fallen off the platform.

Officers were called to the Dalhousie LRT station in the 4000 block of Dalhousie Drive N.W. at around 8:45 a.m. for reports a pedestrian had been hit by the train.

EMS confirmed the man died at the scene.

Though CTrains continued running through Dalhousie Station, they weren't stopping at the location due to the police investigation.

Transit users hoping to travel to Dalhousie Station were still able to do so by using shuttle buses, which were in place between the Crowfoot and Brentwood Stations.