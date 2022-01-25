Pedestrian hit by truck, Calgary police seek dash cam footage

Calgary police are looking for dash cam footage of an early morning crash that seriously injured a pedestrian.

The collision happened at the intersection of 64th Avenue and Castleridge Boulevard N.E. at around 6:40 a.m.on Tuesday.

Police said a black pickup truck was turning left from northbound Castleridge Boulevard onto westbound 64th Avenue N.E. when it hit a pedestrian crossing 64th from the northwest pedestrian landing to the south side of 64th Avenue.

Paramedics transported the victim to hospital in serious but stable condition.

The driver remained at the scene.

Police said in a news release that neither excessive speed nor impairment are thought to be factors in the crash.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or has footage of it to call the Calgary Police Service's non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers.