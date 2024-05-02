CALGARY
Calgary

    • Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in southeast

    A Calgary police cruiser is seen next to crime scene tape in a stock photo. A Calgary police cruiser is seen next to crime scene tape in a stock photo.
    Share

    One person was hospitalized Thursday morning after being struck by a vehicle in southeast Calgary.

    A police spokesperson confirmed that around 9:05 a.m., police responded to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian at 52nd Street and Mahogany Road S.E.

    EMS transported the pedestrian to hospital in stable condition, with leg and head injuries.

    The driver of a white Chevrolet Express van stayed on scene and is cooperating with police.

    The investigation into the cause of the collision continues.

    All roads in the area are now open.

    This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News