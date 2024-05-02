Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in southeast

One person was hospitalized Thursday morning after being struck by a vehicle in southeast Calgary.

A police spokesperson confirmed that around 9:05 a.m., police responded to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian at 52nd Street and Mahogany Road S.E.

EMS transported the pedestrian to hospital in stable condition, with leg and head injuries.

The driver of a white Chevrolet Express van stayed on scene and is cooperating with police.

The investigation into the cause of the collision continues.

All roads in the area are now open.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.