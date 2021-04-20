Advertisement
Pedestrian killed after being struck by pickup truck that left the road
Published Tuesday, April 20, 2021 5:32PM MDT
A pedestrian was killed Tuesday when a truck left the road and struck him just off Edmonton Trail
CALGARY -- A pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday afternoon when a pickup truck drove off the road and hit him.
According to an EMS spokesperson, they received a call at 2:45 p.m. about an incident that took place at Edmonton Trail and 2 Avenue N.E.
Police said a truck driven by a man of unknown age left the road and hit a man standing in a grassy area.
The man who was struck died on scene.
The driver remained on scene and was taken into police custody.
Northbound Edmonton Trail from Memorial Drive to 4 Avenue N.E. has been closed and is expected to remain closed for the next several hours.