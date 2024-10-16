Pedestrian killed by CTrain near Bridgeland station

A pedestrian has died in a collision involving the CTrain between Bridgeland and Franklin LRT stations on Wednesday morning, police said.

At about 7 a.m., police were called to the scene.

Approximately an hour later, dozens of police cars were parked on Memorial Drive Wednesday morning as officers focused on a train stopped just past the station.

The collision reconstruction unit and the medical examiner could also be seen.

According to Calgary Transportation, the Blue Line is shut down from Bridgeland Station to Franklin Station.

A large crowd of commuters formed at nearby bus station and traffic on Memorial Drive was also backing up due to the bottleneck and slower speeds.