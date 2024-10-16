CALGARY
Calgary

    • Pedestrian killed by CTrain near Bridgeland station

    Share

    A pedestrian has died in a collision involving the CTrain between Bridgeland and Franklin LRT stations on Wednesday morning, police said.

    At about 7 a.m., police were called to the scene.

    Approximately an hour later, dozens of police cars were parked on Memorial Drive Wednesday morning as officers focused on a train stopped just past the station.

    The collision reconstruction unit and the medical examiner could also be seen.

    According to Calgary Transportation, the Blue Line is shut down from Bridgeland Station to Franklin Station.

    A large crowd of commuters formed at nearby bus station and traffic on Memorial Drive was also backing up due to the bottleneck and slower speeds.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News