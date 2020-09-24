CALGARY -- A man in his seventies was struck by a vehicle Thursday in northeast Calgary in an apparent hit-and-run.

EMS say they were called just before 1:30 p.m. to the intersection of Falconridge Blvd. and Falsbridge Drive N.E., where they transported a man to hospital in critical condition.

The police haven't confirmed reports that there may be a second injured pedestrian.

The car that struck the pedestrian was discovered in an alleyway in the 4400 block of Falconridge Drive.

Police closed the intersection of Falconridge Drive and Falsbridge Drive NE shortly after 2 p.m.

This is a developing story...