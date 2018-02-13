It’s been 15 years since the City of Calgary’s bylaw governing parks and pathways was last reviewed and the City is asking for help from Calgarians in determining what activities should be permitted going forward.

After researching potential adjustments to the bylaw, the City of Calgary has opened an online survey as part of its public engagement phase to gauge the support of residents.

The list of activities that are currently being considered for inclusion in an updated bylaw includes:

Organized gatherings (ie. protests and marches)

Segways and e-bikes

Artist showcases

Picking weeds or fruit

Using animals (ie. goats) for weed control

Horseback riding in designated areas

Tobogganing on any public hill (at the user’s own risk)

Flying small drones (weighing less than 4 lbs., operated in compliance with aviation regulations)

Members of Calgary’s drone community say it’s encouraging to hear that drone operation, which continues to grow in popularity around the world, could be allowed in City of Calgary parks in the future.

Marvin Remata of Model Land says that the rules, as they currently stand, outlaw all recreational flying and R.C. vehicles. “It’s frustrating. You have to be very careful not to fly or play anywhere ‘cause you’re going to get in trouble with bylaw or police officers.”

Remata says cooperation from the City could help the hobby grow in a safe manner. “The city doesn’t have a designated flying area or anything for the hobbyists,” said Remata. “If there was a designated area in parks that would be awesome.”

Garrett Willington, the owner of Model Land, says he would welcome a change to the bylaw as the current restrictions have cost him sales. “We have shelves full of them, so obviously there’s some interest, but the government, they overreacted, and now everyone’s afraid to buy one.”

“It’s hard for hobby shops to do business with the rules.”

To have your say on which activities should be permitted in Calgary’s greenspaces, visit Calgary Parks & Pathway Bylaw Review.

With files from CTV's Ina Sidhu